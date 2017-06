The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Gift Pack With Steelbane

From Facebook's group HK-TF we see pictures of a new 3-pack gift set of Tiny Turbo Changers including: Optimus Prime Steelbane Bumblebee The price pictures is approximately $13 and will probably be a Target exclusive when it reaches the US. Will you be collecting the Tiny Turbo Changers line? Let us know in the boards. As an extra, a pic of The Last Knight Legends Class Hot Rod is also available.