The Last Knight: Tiny Turbo Changers Gift Pack With Steelbane
From Facebook’s group HK-TF
we see pictures of a new 3-pack gift set of Tiny Turbo Changers including: Optimus Prime Steelbane Bumblebee The price pictures is approximately $13 and will probably be a Target exclusive when it reaches the US. Will you be collecting the Tiny Turbo Changers line? Let us know in the boards. As an extra, a pic of The Last Knight Legends Class Hot Rod is also available.
