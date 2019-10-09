|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Five More War for Cybertron: Siege II Cards
Time for Wednesday’s Wave 4 reveal roll call from the Transformers Trading Card Game team, with credits to Creative Lead Matt Smith
, artist Andrew Griffith
, Nanomachines
and artist Billie Montfort
: Raider Needler / Steelbite Incisor Mask Showing Off Medic’s Protective Field Soldier’s Blaster For more details, check out the artwork attached to this post then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards! Bonus
: Siege II faction break down!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Five More War for Cybertron: Siege II Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.