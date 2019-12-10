|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Splash Page Teaser
IDW author Tyler Bleszinski and artist Livio Ramondelli merge their social media shares
of a devastating splash page teaser, while also offering a pull list schedule update
of the first Galaxies arc’s final issue to January 1, 2020. Check out the attached artwork then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
