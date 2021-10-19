|
Filming Wraps On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Director Steven Caple Jr. is happy to announce that the principal photography of*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has concluded successfully. This announcement comes via the director’s official Instagram account
with a picture of*Steven Caple Jr. smiling proudly inside Optimus Prime’s altmode at Cuzco’s main*square. ‘That’s a wrap’ states the director, who may return back to the United States to oversee the post-production of the movie. TFW2005 staff would like to take this opportunity to thank our 2005 Boards members who worked tirelessly to bring, not just news from the set, but also some amazing on-set images and videos. ROTB, » Continue Reading.
The post Filming Wraps On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca