Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Filming Wraps On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,313
Filming Wraps On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts


Director Steven Caple Jr. is happy to announce that the principal photography of*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has concluded successfully. This announcement comes via the director’s official Instagram account with a picture of*Steven Caple Jr. smiling proudly inside Optimus Prime’s altmode at Cuzco’s main*square. ‘That’s a wrap’ states the director, who may return back to the United States to oversee the post-production of the movie. TFW2005 staff would like to take this opportunity to thank our 2005 Boards members who worked tirelessly to bring, not just news from the set, but also some amazing on-set images and videos. ROTB, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Filming Wraps On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Scourge Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Overlord Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Octone Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise R.I.D. 2001 MEGATRON Ultra Class WORLDWIDE NIB
Transformers
1986 Transformers g1 Orig. Tyco Train Set Autobot Mini Decoy Silver Figure c
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron Complete
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.