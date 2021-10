Filming Wraps On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

Director Steven Caple Jr. is happy to announce that the principal photography of*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has concluded successfully. This announcement comes via the director’s official Instagram account with a picture of*Steven Caple Jr. smiling proudly inside Optimus Prime’s altmode at Cuzco’s main*square. ‘That’s a wrap’ states the director, who may return back to the United States to oversee the post-production of the movie. TFW2005 staff would like to take this opportunity to thank our 2005 Boards members who worked tirelessly to bring, not just news from the set, but also some amazing on-set images and videos. ROTB, » Continue Reading. The post Filming Wraps On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM