|
Decepticons Forever Ravage and Pulsecon Promotional Mailer
Hasbro Pulsecon 2021
is happening this coming Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23rd, 2021.* To get everyone ready, Hasbro sent out a promotional mailer featuring some of the exclusives set to go up for order along with some items not due out for a bit.* Weve run the box for a quick set of pics to show off the goods.* Included were: Star Wars Black Series Cantina Showdown Box Set Star Wars Black Series Trapper Wolf Star Wars The Vintage Collection Emperors Throne Room Fortnite Victory Royale Series Meowscles Fortnite Victory » Continue Reading.
The post Decepticons Forever Ravage and Pulsecon Promotional Mailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca