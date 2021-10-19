Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Decepticons Forever Ravage and Pulsecon Promotional Mailer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,313
Decepticons Forever Ravage and Pulsecon Promotional Mailer


Hasbro Pulsecon 2021 is happening this coming Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23rd, 2021.* To get everyone ready, Hasbro sent out a promotional mailer featuring some of the exclusives set to go up for order along with some items not due out for a bit.* Weve run the box for a quick set of pics to show off the goods.* Included were:  Star Wars Black Series Cantina Showdown Box Set  Star Wars Black Series Trapper Wolf  Star Wars The Vintage Collection Emperors Throne Room  Fortnite Victory Royale Series Meowscles  Fortnite Victory &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Decepticons Forever Ravage and Pulsecon Promotional Mailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Scourge Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Overlord Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Octone Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise R.I.D. 2001 MEGATRON Ultra Class WORLDWIDE NIB
Transformers
1986 Transformers g1 Orig. Tyco Train Set Autobot Mini Decoy Silver Figure c
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron Complete
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.