Today, 05:24 PM #1 forty6and2 Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Saskatchewan Posts: 108 Anyone selling a Titans Fort Max? as the title states. Anyone selling a Titans Fort Max?

i picked one up on the weekend.. it was cold as hell outside and i didnt look it over. missing too much for my liking. Cerebros head antennas, Spikes arm, blue piece that clips onto the left leg and the goddam thumbs. if i had noticed all this i would have passed on it, messaged the guy back and of course no reply





anyone got one?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge