Where are Canadians buying USA Store Exclusives?



Target:

- WFC-E26 Thrust

- WFC-E41 Runabout



Walgreens:

- WFC-E32 Bluestreak



My Target account has been F'd for years and they won't fix it, no matter who I talk to every time I called back when I used to collect Funko Pop figures. I have since gave up on Target entirely. Even if it meant shipping to the border.



I saw Rodimus Primal's gripe about Walgreens Bluestreak when you must buy in person and not able to order online, but once you go in store, they don't have stock at all despite calling them ahead and asking to check and their system says "in stock" - I assume it is a general SKU and not specific to ER Bluestreak.



So how are the rest of you Canadians getting these 3 USA store retail exclusives?



Will local TRU and EB Games save the day? But is there any proof or guarantee of this... or just a hunch based on WFC Siege history with Red Wing and Micomaster 10-pack eventually showin up on TRU?

Do it with style, or dont do it at all.



I think weve seen the last of ole Star-creep.



Bluestreak had a surprise release at EB stores this last week. Most stores got a very small amount though so it's hard to say if you can still find one.

Thrust and Runabout will likely be found at TRU.





Bluestreak shouldn't be hard to find right now. My local EB still had two, and employees can check the stock of other local stores for you. I wouldn't wait, though.

