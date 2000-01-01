|
Where are Canadians buying WFC-ER USA Store Exclusives?
Target:
- WFC-E26 Thrust
- WFC-E41 Runabout
Walgreens:
- WFC-E32 Bluestreak
My Target account has been F'd for years and they won't fix it, no matter who I talk to every time I called back when I used to collect Funko Pop figures. I have since gave up on Target entirely. Even if it meant shipping to the border.
I saw Rodimus Primal's gripe about Walgreens Bluestreak when you must buy in person and not able to order online, but once you go in store, they don't have stock at all despite calling them ahead and asking to check and their system says "in stock" - I assume it is a general SKU and not specific to ER Bluestreak.
So how are the rest of you Canadians getting these 3 USA store retail exclusives?
Will local TRU and EB Games save the day? But is there any proof or guarantee of this... or just a hunch based on WFC Siege history with Red Wing and Micomaster 10-pack eventually showin up on TRU?
