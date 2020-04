Today, 05:40 PM #1 GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,550 Toyhax Labels, Hasbro Asia Stickers and Pounce and Wingspan Review



https://youtu.be/n_DJk2oxKGw The 700th True Review is something a little different - stickers! It is not just any stickers though. We have a smattering of both Hasbro Asia and Toyhax sets this time. Admittedly, not all of these are complete sets (though some are) but they all do add something extra. As well, it seemed fitting to pay special attention to the duo of Decepticon clones Pounce and Wingspan since they are slated to soon get a 2-pack reissue.

