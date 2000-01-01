Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
XBox One Controll Mod
Today, 02:40 PM
CrackerBoy
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 251
XBox One Controll Mod
Anyone know how to do MODs? I bought my son a custom color controller with his gamer tag on it but I want to add rapid fire and maybe trigger like the elite controller. any of the custom colors of those were over $200 USD...
Localish to Waterloo would be awesome...
CrackerBoy
