Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page XBox One Controll Mod
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
CrackerBoy
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 251
XBox One Controll Mod
Anyone know how to do MODs? I bought my son a custom color controller with his gamer tag on it but I want to add rapid fire and maybe trigger like the elite controller. any of the custom colors of those were over $200 USD...



Localish to Waterloo would be awesome...
CrackerBoy is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VTG ORIGINAL 1984'S G1 TRANSFORMERS AUTOBOT OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN BOX HASBRO
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Encore Reissue #13 Trailbreaker MISB
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G1 Transformers Metroplex Autobot Battle Station with Foam and Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.