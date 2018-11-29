Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,579

Transformers voice actor Laurie Faso at TFcon Los Angeles 2019



TFcon is very happy to announce*Laurie Faso*the voices of*Divebomb,*Orion Pax,*Rampage*and*Skydive*in Transformers Generation 1 will be joining the G1 Reunion event happening at TFcon Los Angeles 2019 for his first ever convention appearance. He is also known for his roles as Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and Tunnel Rat in G.I. Joe. Laurie will be taking part in autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention on both Saturday and Sunday of the convention. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for exact



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.