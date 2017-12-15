Via our friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom
*we have images and a video of the upcoming*The Last Knight Optimus Prime Statue by Concept Zone. This highly detailed statue was shown at the*Hong Kong Toysoul*convention. It will stand 120cm tall (including the stand) and it will feature light up eyes and includes his iconic sword. According to the information shared by Robotkingdom Facebook
*there’s no price or pre-orders yet, but the statue is expected for release during the third quarter of 2018. You can check a video of the statue and the mirrored images after the jump, and then you can » Continue Reading.
