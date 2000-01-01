Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:11 PM   #1
omegaprime
Energon
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 856
Mps and 3rd party 4sale
Pls click the link

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true.


Soundwave mib $200
Mpp10 mib $150
Tesla mib $160
Mp10 green and red mib $150 each
Hasbro computron misb $170
Mp10 yoth misb $135
Last edited by omegaprime; Today at 07:13 PM.
Today, 08:06 PM   #2
omegaprime
Energon
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 856
Re: Mps and 3rd party 4sale
Generation metroplex added $195
Today, 08:07 PM   #3
omegaprime
Energon
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 856
Re: Mps and 3rd party 4sale
Energon bruticus added with add on kit and extra hand $85
