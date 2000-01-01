Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Mps and 3rd party 4sale
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:11 PM
#
1
omegaprime
Energon
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 856
Mps and 3rd party 4sale
Pls click the link
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true
.
Soundwave mib $200
Mpp10 mib $150
Tesla mib $160
Mp10 green and red mib $150 each
Hasbro computron misb $170
Mp10 yoth misb $135
__________________
Feed back :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ght=omegaprime
Last edited by omegaprime; Today at
07:13 PM
.
omegaprime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to omegaprime
Find More Posts by omegaprime
Today, 08:06 PM
#
2
omegaprime
Energon
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 856
Re: Mps and 3rd party 4sale
Generation metroplex added $195
__________________
Feed back :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ght=omegaprime
omegaprime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to omegaprime
Find More Posts by omegaprime
Today, 08:07 PM
#
3
omegaprime
Energon
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 856
Re: Mps and 3rd party 4sale
Energon bruticus added with add on kit and extra hand $85
__________________
Feed back :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ght=omegaprime
omegaprime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to omegaprime
Find More Posts by omegaprime
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Wildrider Stunticon Original Sealed
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers Animated lot of 3 Grimlock, Swoop & Snarl complete
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:10 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.