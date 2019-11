Today, 09:47 PM #1 DanicusTF(cdn) Robot in Disguise Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia Posts: 504 Wanted: Transformers Siege Soundblaster.



Soundblaster is the one of only remaining siege figure I need to complete my collection. If anyone has a spare, or can get access to one for me, I will gladly cover all costs.



Thanks in advance. Cape Breton continues to come up dry when it comes to store exclusives. You all have been so great helping me before; I hope you’ll be able to do so again.Soundblaster is the one of only remaining siege figure I need to complete my collection. If anyone has a spare, or can get access to one for me, I will gladly cover all costs.Thanks in advance.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge