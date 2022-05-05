Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Mech Fans Toys x Mechanic Toy Legends Scale Sandstorm Color Renders


Via Mechanic Toy Weibo*we have our first look at the color renders of their Legends scale Sandstorm. The renders show a very G1 toy inspired design and deco in his three modes for the competitive Legends scale market. Keep in mind that these are still early renders and we may see some changes when the first prototype will be revealed. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Mech Fans Toys x Mechanic Toy Legends Scale Sandstorm Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



