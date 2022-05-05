Via Mechanic Toy Weibo
*we have our first look at the color renders of their Legends scale Sandstorm. The renders show a very G1 toy inspired design and deco in his three modes for the competitive Legends scale market. Keep in mind that these are still early renders and we may see some changes when the first prototype will be revealed. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
