Smyths Toys taking over Toys R Us in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland



We’ve got good news for those who’ve been following the whole sorry saga of the collapse of Toys R Us – there will be no store closures or job losses (for now) in Germany, Austria, or Switzerland. Toys R Us stores there are now under new management, which, as previously reported, is Ireland-based Smyths Toys, who also have many stores in Britain, and stand out as a family-owned business which is much like how Toys R Us was in its glory days. According to reports, this purchase means Smyths will add 93 European Toys R Us stores to its existing



We've got good news for those who've been following the whole sorry saga of the collapse of Toys R Us – there will be no store closures or job losses (for now) in Germany, Austria, or Switzerland. Toys R Us stores there are now under new management, which, as previously reported, is Ireland-based Smyths Toys, who also have many stores in Britain, and stand out as a family-owned business which is much like how Toys R Us was in its glory days. According to reports, this purchase means Smyths will add 93 European Toys R Us stores to its existing





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.