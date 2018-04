Robots in Disguise Season 3 ? Combiner Force ? Headed to DVD in Australia

We've been made aware that Australia's Beyond Home Entertainment is bringing the final season of Robots in Disguise (subtitled Combiner Force) to home formats. Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi has added a listing for the first volume of season 3, which covers the first six episodes of the season. That's*King Of The Hill – Part 1 and 2, Defrosted,*Blurred,*Sphere Of Influence, and*Bee Cool.* This DVD is already out to let fans bring the action home – and bodes well that at least one part of the world will be able to own every episode of the show on a home