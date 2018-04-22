|
Titans Return & Platinum Edition Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen: Titans Return Bla
Its time for our usual round up of packaging art. Today besides the Titans Return art, we have a sample of the Platinum Edition G1 Blaster and Perceptor reissue courtesy of Artist*Ken Christiansen* The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen
*Facebook account. We have the individual full-body art of Titans Return Blaster.*We also have*the fine art of the Intel Ops Platinum Edition Blaster & Perceptor box. The art also features Blaster’s cassetebots: Ramhorn, Steeljaw and Eject included on this reissue of the classic G1 original molds. You can click on the bar to see the mirrored new images on this news » Continue Reading.
Titans Return & Platinum Edition Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen: Titans Return Blaster, G1 Blaster & Cassetebots And G1 Perceptor
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
