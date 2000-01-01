Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
BBTS News! ONE:12, Banpresto, Terminator, Mega Man, Dragon Ball, Diaclone and More!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Big Bad Toy Store brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! New Preorders DC Comics One:12 Collective Two-Face Dragon Ball Z S.H.Figuarts Great Ape Vegeta Terminator 2: Judgment Day Ultimate T-1000 Figure Magia Record ESPRESTO Motions Iroha Tamaki Mega Man X6 Zero (Nightmare Ver.) 1/12 Scale Model Kit DC Premium Collectibles Samurai Series Harley Quinn 1/4 Scale Limited Edition Statue Batman Returns Cosbaby The Penguin With Umbrella Digimon Figure-rise Standard MetalGarurumon (Amplified Ver.) Model Kit
80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
