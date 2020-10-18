Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe Out At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,571
Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe Out At US Retail


Attention Earthrise collectors! The third and final Wave 3 Deluxe class has been spotted at US retail. 2005 Boards member GAUGE was lucky to find Earthrise Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Runamuck and Fasttrack at Target on 17th Ave &#38; Montebello Rd. in Arizona. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:07 AM   #2
delrue
Generation 2
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 124
Re: Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe Out At US Retail
Does the Runamuck figure not have any paint on their head?
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Tonka Gobots Fitor figure vintage
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Bruticus *LEFT FOOT* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Bruticus *RIGHT FOOT* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Onslaught Bruticus *RAMP* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave Platinum Edition. NO CASSETTES
Transformers
Brand New Optimus Prime Transformers Adult Xtra Large Costume
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.