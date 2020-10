Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,571

Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe Out At US Retail



Attention Earthrise collectors! The third and final Wave 3 Deluxe class has been spotted at US retail. 2005 Boards member GAUGE was lucky to find Earthrise Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Runamuck and Fasttrack at Target on 17th Ave & Montebello Rd. in Arizona. Happy hunting!



