Anyone have any experience with G1 KOs? So I was looking for a G1 Bruticus last night, and caved on a set from china for $160 Canadian. Upon looking at it after paying, I'm almost positive it's a KO, and now I'm afraid it's going to be a pile of crap. Has anyone here gotten a G1 KO reproduction, and what's the level of quality I should expect?



Sorry if this is the wrong board for knockoff chat