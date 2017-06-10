|
Optimus Prime #8 full preview
The full preview for IDW Publishing’s Optimus Prime #8 has been put up by*CBR
. As Jazz goes on live television for an interview to talk about his past and explain why the Autobots are on Earth, will he be able to convince humanity of their peaceful intentions? Unlike most of the*full previews, there are only three pages of story, although two of those are still new content not in*the iBooks preview. Also: a character that viewers of 1980s Hasbro cartoons might recognize makes his IDW debut! Read the pages for yourself after the break, and read the rest of » Continue Reading.
