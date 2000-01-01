Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:37 PM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,121
Vintage Beast Wars Optimus Primal Released in Canada
Thanks to sightings in Alberta & Manitoba we now know that the Vintage Beast Wars Optimus Primal has been released in Canada.

The sightings were made at Walmart.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
