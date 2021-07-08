|
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Set Photos Mirage Porsche Alt Mode New Images & Mo
Via the*Montreal Car Spotting Facebook Group
*we can share for you new photos from the*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts*shooting in Montreal. We have some extra shots of Mirage’s possible*alt-mode in the movie, a silver*Porsche which was first reported some days ago
. Once again, two of these cars were spotted. Additionally, we have some extra shots showing an old VW Beetle (maybe just part of the set) and a script page that was left on the scene. You can check out all the photos after the break, and stay tuned with TFW 2005 as well likely have more movie news » Continue Reading.
