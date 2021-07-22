Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Threezero MDLX Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Images


Some image have surfaced on the internet showing our first look at the new*Threezero MDLX Transformers Optimus Prime &#38; Bumblebee. These are part of a new sub-line of non-transformable high quality action figures. The images (which seem to be from the upcoming ACGHK convention this weekend) show the gray and color prototype of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee respectively. As we can see from the images, we have a new stylized G1 design but still recognizable as the classic characters style. There’s still not much details about these new action figures, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero MDLX Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



