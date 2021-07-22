Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,854

Threezero MDLX Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Images



Some image have surfaced on the internet showing our first look at the new*Threezero MDLX Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee. These are part of a new sub-line of non-transformable high quality action figures. The images (which seem to be from the upcoming ACGHK convention this weekend) show the gray and color prototype of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee respectively. As we can see from the images, we have a new stylized G1 design but still recognizable as the classic characters style. There’s still not much details about these new action figures, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click



