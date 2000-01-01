Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:43 PM   #1
ssjgoku22
Beast Machine
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 405
Well isn't this a treat
Looks like Lewin Resources is releasing a recolor of their super oversized Optimus Prime, this time with a Captain America color scheme (shield included!).

It's up for preorder on Show Z Store currently.

https://showzstore.com/pre-order-lew...led_p1324.html
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #2
lifedragon99
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 132
Re: Well isn't this a treat
I thought this was a bad digibash when I saw it yesterday on reddit. seeing it again it's not too bad, still not my cup of tea.
