Maketoys Booster, Endgame and Jetstream Prototypes (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Dirge, Ramj


Via an update on Maketoys Facebook*we have the prototype images of their Booster, Endgame and Jetstream prototypes (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Dirge, Ramjet and Thurst). Maketoys had already revealed their prototype of their conehead Booster, a Masterpiece scaled Dirge. Now we have images of the respective remolds of Endgame (G1 Ramjet)*and Jeststream (G1 Thurst). These figures will sure look great next to Maketoys Meteor (G1 Starscream) and his respective variants. All these Coneheads look very cartoon-accurate with a solid jet mode. A very great job on the remolded parts. Still no price or release date yet, but

The post Maketoys Booster, Endgame and Jetstream Prototypes (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Dirge, Ramjet and Thurst) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



