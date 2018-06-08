|
Maketoys Booster, Endgame and Jetstream Prototypes (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Dirge, Ramj
Via an update on Maketoys Facebook
*we have the prototype images of their Booster, Endgame and Jetstream prototypes (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Dirge, Ramjet and Thurst). Maketoys had already revealed their prototype of their conehead Booster
, a Masterpiece scaled Dirge. Now we have images of the respective remolds of Endgame (G1 Ramjet)
*and Jeststream (G1 Thurst)
. These figures will sure look great next to Maketoys Meteor (G1 Starscream) and his respective variants. All these Coneheads look very cartoon-accurate with a solid jet mode. A very great job on the remolded parts. Still no price or release date yet, but » Continue Reading.
