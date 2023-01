Officially Licensed Rise Of The Beasts Clothing At Transformers Amazon Store

The Official Transformers Amazon Store *have added new listings with officially licensed Rise Of The Beasts clothing. We have t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, and tank tops featuring Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Arcee full body art plus groups shots with some of the Maximals. See the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!