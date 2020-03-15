As the Decepticons take over important facilities in Iacon, it opens up an opportunity for a jailbreak! But, will Bumblebee, Swindle, and Trickdiamond be able to escape — and is it really better for them if they do? The iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of “War World: Hunt,” due in shops March 3rd, is ready for your weekend viewing after the jump so check it out and then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer
(Cover Artist) Meanwhile, Starscream » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #28 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca