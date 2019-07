Today, 06:29 PM #1 GotBot Titanium Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,259 G1 Micromaster Race Track Patrol Review

https://youtu.be/Nrz1py1dXJw With the Era of Siege bringing us many updated Micromasters, I have been taking time to go back and look at some G1 teams but perhaps none are quite as unique as the Decepticon Race Track Patrol. In fact, it is unique for three reasons, not the least of which is that one member has gotten a new alt mode AND a new size class. Still, the glorious gawdy G1 lads were and are pretty fun in their own right!

