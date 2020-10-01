Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,569
Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live!



It is the year 2005, 20.* Earlier today Hasbro officially revealed the Studio Series 86 line giving us awesome new figures for classic G1 characters.* Pre-Orders for those are now live around the web.* In addition, we also have the Studio Series Movieverse Devastator box set, Retro Headmasters and more. Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! Sponsor Links: TFSource, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo,
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:13 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 448
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
thrust and runamuk are target exlusives


micromasters are amazon exclusive and not on .ca yet
https://www.amazon.com//dp/b08557f26..._tqcifb0cdteh9


SS86 looks like a general release, its also on pulse


headmaster reissues look to be walmart exclusives


hasbro hates canada
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:19 PM   #3
RodimusRocks
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Richmond Hill
Posts: 17
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Are Target exclusives TRU exclusives then?
RodimusRocks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:19 PM   #4
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Collectingtoys's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 891
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Yes, it seems like Hasbro has little luv for Canada.

Based on the photos, the Studio Series 86 line looks amazing.

I'll buy Hot Rod, Kup, Blurr and be happy with what I already have thus never need to buy another Transformer figure again. Plastic addiction over.
Collectingtoys is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:19 PM   #5
DuG
Cybertron
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,150
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Hopefully they will be available at EB.
DuG is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:25 PM   #6
Malechai
Generation 1
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 60
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
thrust and runamuk are target exlusives
crap. so who carries target stuff here?
Malechai is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:31 PM   #7
Saundowaivu
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 307
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Toys R Us mainly
Saundowaivu is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:31 PM   #8
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 448
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
i expect EB but nothing is certain
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
