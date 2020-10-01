|
Today, 12:10 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live!
It is the year 2005, 20.* Earlier today Hasbro officially revealed the Studio Series 86 line giving us awesome new figures for classic G1 characters.* Pre-Orders for those are now live around the web.* In addition, we also have the Studio Series Movieverse Devastator box set, Retro Headmasters and more. Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! Sponsor Links: TFSource
Today, 12:13 PM
#2
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
thrust and runamuk are target exlusives
micromasters are amazon exclusive and not on .ca yet
https://www.amazon.com//dp/b08557f26..._tqcifb0cdteh9
SS86 looks like a general release, its also on pulse
headmaster reissues look to be walmart exclusives
hasbro hates canada
Today, 12:19 PM
#3
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Are Target exclusives TRU exclusives then?
Today, 12:19 PM
#4
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Yes, it seems like Hasbro has little luv for Canada.
Based on the photos, the Studio Series 86 line looks amazing.
I'll buy Hot Rod, Kup, Blurr and be happy with what I already have thus never need to buy another Transformer figure again. Plastic addiction over.
Today, 12:19 PM
#5
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Hopefully they will be available at EB.
Today, 12:25 PM
#6
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime
thrust and runamuk are target exlusives
crap. so who carries target stuff here?
Today, 12:31 PM
#7
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
Toys R Us mainly
Today, 12:31 PM
#8
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86, Retro Headmasters Official Images, Pre-Orders Live
i expect EB but nothing is certain
