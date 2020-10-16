Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,569

Transformers Livestream 10/16/20 ? Studio Series 86 Officially Revealed!



The Transformers team held a Fan First Friday event on their Youtube today and gave us the official reveal of Studio Series 86, Movieverse Devastator in boxset form, and a little more.* Read on to check out key points and caps from the stream.* Pre-Orders go live around noon, we’ll update with links and details then as well! Studio Series: Deluxe Jazz Delxue Kup Deluxe Blurr Voyager Hot Rod Voyager Scourge Leader Grimlock with Wheelie Devastator Boxset Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters, Titans Return reissues with Takara Legends sculpts that come in retro g1 style boxes, eta January 2021: Chromedome Hardhead



The post







More... The Transformers team held a Fan First Friday event on their Youtube today and gave us the official reveal of Studio Series 86, Movieverse Devastator in boxset form, and a little more.* Read on to check out key points and caps from the stream.* Pre-Orders go live around noon, we’ll update with links and details then as well! Studio Series: Deluxe Jazz Delxue Kup Deluxe Blurr Voyager Hot Rod Voyager Scourge Leader Grimlock with Wheelie Devastator Boxset Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters, Titans Return reissues with Takara Legends sculpts that come in retro g1 style boxes, eta January 2021: Chromedome Hardhead » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Livestream 10/16/20 – Studio Series 86 Officially Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca