Transformers Livestream 10/16/20 ? Studio Series 86 Officially Revealed!


Studio Series: Deluxe Jazz Delxue Kup Deluxe Blurr Voyager Hot Rod Voyager Scourge Leader Grimlock with Wheelie Devastator Boxset Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmasters, Titans Return reissues with Takara Legends sculpts that come in retro g1 style boxes, eta January 2021: Chromedome Hardhead

The post Transformers Livestream 10/16/20 – Studio Series 86 Officially Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



