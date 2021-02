Fans Hobby MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime Prototype

Third party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account , have uploaded new images of the prototype of their upcoming*MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime.* This a very nice and promising take on Energon Optimus Prime. An updated design featuring better proportions and poseability in robot mode with a new modular system trailer which allows you different configurations for better playability. Keep in mind that these is a very early prototype and several changes may be done in the final product. For those wondering about the scale, there are comparison pics next to Fans Hobby MB-15 Naval Commander (Armada Optimus Prime).