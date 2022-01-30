Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,788
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron And Scorponok Reissues Out In The UK


Good news for fellow collectors in the UK. We can confirm that the*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron And Scorponok reissues are out in the UK. 2005 Boards member*Prescient found both Beast Wars Tigatron and Scorponok at*Southampton Forbidden Planet. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron And Scorponok Reissues Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



