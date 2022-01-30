|
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron And Scorponok Reissues Out In The UK
Good news for fellow collectors in the UK. We can confirm that the*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron And Scorponok reissues are out in the UK. 2005 Boards member*Prescient found both Beast Wars Tigatron and Scorponok at*Southampton Forbidden Planet. Happy hunting!
