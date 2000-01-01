Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 865
The Solution to the Virus
Don't know if you guys remember in 1987 during the episodes titled 'The Return of Optimus Prime' when the entire universe was infected by the plague?

Optimus Prime saved everyone, just watched that scene and damn it gave me goosebumps!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5dWC8p4fC8

Just like back than, chaos, people sick, dying, scared, fighting, total calamity everywhere, it's happening now.

All we need to do is keep calm, find a single source of truth & wisdom to unleash that shite onto the world so peace can return.
Today, 05:38 PM   #2
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,889
Re: The Solution to the Virus
Lmao
Today, 06:17 PM   #3
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 214
Re: The Solution to the Virus
Don't know if you guys remember in 1987 during the episodes titled 'The Return of Optimus Prime' when the entire universe was infected by the plague?

Optimus Prime saved everyone, just watched that scene and damn it gave me goosebumps!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5dWC8p4fC8

Just like back than, chaos, people sick, dying, scared, fighting, total calamity everywhere, it's happening now.

All we need to do is keep calm, find a single source of truth & wisdom to unleash that shite onto the world so peace can return.
That's a great episode actually. I believe its the final episode of season 3. Galvatron even thanks Optimus at the end of it and I believe they shake hands. I still can't remember how the Quintesson scientist got prime back to life.
