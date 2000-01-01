Miraculous Galvatron Omnious Combiner Join Date: Jun 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 214

Re: The Solution to the Virus Quote: Collectingtoys Originally Posted by



Optimus Prime saved everyone, just watched that scene and damn it gave me goosebumps!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5dWC8p4fC8



Just like back than, chaos, people sick, dying, scared, fighting, total calamity everywhere, it's happening now.



All we need to do is keep calm, find a single source of truth & wisdom to unleash that shite onto the world so peace can return.



Don't know if you guys remember in 1987 during the episodes titled 'The Return of Optimus Prime' when the entire universe was infected by the plague?Optimus Prime saved everyone, just watched that scene and damn it gave me goosebumps!Just like back than, chaos, people sick, dying, scared, fighting, total calamity everywhere, it's happening now.All we need to do is keep calm, find a single source of truth & wisdom to unleash that shite onto the world so peace can return. That's a great episode actually. I believe its the final episode of season 3. Galvatron even thanks Optimus at the end of it and I believe they shake hands. I still can't remember how the Quintesson scientist got prime back to life.

Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!



feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077



Sales Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74683 __________________feedback:Sales Thread: