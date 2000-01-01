Don't know if you guys remember in 1987 during the episodes titled 'The Return of Optimus Prime' when the entire universe was infected by the plague?
Optimus Prime saved everyone, just watched that scene and damn it gave me goosebumps!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5dWC8p4fC8
Just like back than, chaos, people sick, dying, scared, fighting, total calamity everywhere, it's happening now.
All we need to do is keep calm, find a single source of truth & wisdom to unleash that shite onto the world so peace can return.