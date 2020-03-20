|
MP-48 Masterpiece Lio Convoy Photo Shoot
BEAST WARS is back with another entry into the Masterpiece line – Lio Convoy. MP-48’s king of the jungle goes from lion to heroic Prime. He was a main character and leader of the Maximals in the Japanese only Beast Wars II series, even interacting with Optimus Primal in the cell shaded cartoons. He was super popular in the late 90s & early 2000’s since he didn’t really have a presence here in the States but was a Prime and pretty cool looking head to toe. He spawned countless repaints which we can only assume are coming now that he’s » Continue Reading.
