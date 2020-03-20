|
Jada Toys Metals Die Cast Metalfigs G1 Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Teaser Images
Via Metals Die Cast Instagram
*we can share for you our first teaser images of the new*Jada Toys Metals Die Cast Metalfigs G1 Optimus Prime And Bumblebee. Jada Toys surprised us with the announcement of these new cute chibi styled G1 figures. They are non transformable but made in die-cast. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee seem to be molded with their respective weapons. These would be our second Transformers release under the Metalfigs line, since The Last Knight Optimus Prime and Bumblebee
were released before in 2018. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check out the images after the » Continue Reading.
