Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Deluxe Edition Promotional Images


Yolopark, via their Facebook account, have revealed a promotional image of their impressive*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Deluxe Edition for your viewing pleasure. This is a fully licensed non-transformable action figure featuring Yolopark’s*First Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint for a total of*333 points of articulation and standing 32 cm tall. The Deluxe version will include clear*interchangeable panels to reveal the inner parts and it will be limited to only 500 pieces worldwide. Yolopark have finally shared some information regarding price and release date: By 28th June, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Deluxe Edition Promotional Images & Updates appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



