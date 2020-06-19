|
Lemon Tree Toys LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave) Gray Prototype
New third party company*Lemon Tree Toys*have shared , via their Weibo account
, images of the gray prototype of their*LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave). This figure is based on Soundwave’s cybertronian design as seen in the Bumblebee movie. The images reveal a nice range of articulation and detail and we can spot Ravage jumping from Soundwave’s chest. According to the information shared this figure is 16 cm tall in robot mode and Ravage can be store inside Soundwave. This a fully transformable figure, but alt mode is yet to be revealed. We still have no concrete information on price or » Continue Reading.
The post Lemon Tree Toys LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave) Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca