Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Hubcap In-Hand Images


Thanks to Jon Toy Review*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Hubcap*for your viewing pleasure. We had seen our first leak of this figure last month, and now we finally have a closer look at this remold and redeco of Earthrise Cliffjumper. The new Earthtise Hubcap features a new head and 3-part gun. This figure really catches the spirit of the old G1 Minibot. We still have no concrete information about Hubcap’s release, but rumors point that he will be offered in the Generations Selects line. Check out &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Hubcap In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



