|
Transformers Trading Card Game Metroplex Deck Updated Release Date
Attention to all fans who are playing the new*Transformers Trading Card Game! The Official Transformers TCG Facebook
*has shared an Updated Release Date for the Metroplex Deck. This impressive deck bring you the following items, some of them drawn by popular artist Marcelo Matere
: 1 Titan-sized character card (5.63 x 7.88″): Metroplex 3 character cards not in wave 1 Transformers TCG Booster Packs: Scamper, Slammer and Six-Gun. 40 battle cards, including 3 each of: 3 battle cards not in wave 1 Transformers TCG Booster Packs: Rally The City, Height Advantage, and Protected By Metroplex. The release of this deck » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Metroplex Deck Updated Release Date
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.