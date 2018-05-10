Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight


Kabam*have delivered their May update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks:*Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor. You will be able to add Cheetor*to your ranks of playable characters from May 10th at 10.00 AM PDT. We are sure you will really like his design for the game, very faithful to the Beast Wars Cartoon, but with some new elements. The official*Forged To Fight Facebook*has also shared a video to introduce Cheetor. We have mirrored it below. The full Bot Intel Report with can be found*here*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



