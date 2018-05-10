|
Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight
Kabam*have delivered their May update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks:*Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor. You will be able to add Cheetor*to your ranks of playable characters from May 10th at 10.00 AM PDT. We are sure you will really like his design for the game, very faithful to the Beast Wars Cartoon, but with some new elements. The official*Forged To Fight Facebook
*has also shared a video to introduce Cheetor. We have mirrored it below. The full Bot Intel Report with can be found*here
*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You » Continue Reading.
The post Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.