Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page 3A G1 Ultra Magnus ThinkGeek Exclusive Orders Live!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,196
3A G1 Ultra Magnus ThinkGeek Exclusive Orders Live!


3A have revealed their Generation 1 Optimus Prime repaint as Ultra Magnus to be a ThinkGeek exclusive, and he is available for order right now!* This is a white and blue repaint of Prime to mimic the G1 color scheme of Magnus without his armor.* You can check the details below.* There is also a black Nemsis Prime repaint available from Big Bad Toy Store.* You can see our gallery of the original figure in his traditional colors here 3A G1 Optimus Prime Gallery. Hasbro x ThinkGeek x ThreeA Presents: ULTRA &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 3A G1 Ultra Magnus ThinkGeek Exclusive Orders Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Heads
Transformers
Transformers Limited Edition Series Piranicon with extra parts
Transformers
Transformers Prime AM-34 Jet Vehicon General
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Year Of The Snake Omega supreme + Maketoys Armageddon Kit
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.