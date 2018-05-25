|
Power of the Primes Inferno Released in the US
Hot news, everyone! Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 3 is making its US debut! You might well still be looking for Hun-Gurrr or Elita-1, but you can now add Autobot*Inferno*to that list. He’s the sole new release in this wave, along with a repack of Grimlock. This does present a challenge for collectors, however. With Wave 2 still not at saturation, and Wave 3 already arriving, there’s a risk that some areas might skip over the highly desirable Wave 2 figures. Inferno was sighted in the Modesto, CA Target. A big thanks to TFW2005 member Knightsword and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/110873392336772/permalink/1746667622090666/">Facebook » Continue Reading.
