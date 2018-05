IDW Optimus Prime #19 Full Preview

Via website Adventuresinpoortaste.com *we can share for you the*IDW Optimus Prime #19 Full Preview. This is the part #4 of “The Falling” arc that brings us a brief flashback of Starscream in Cybertron, which reveals several aspects of the early days of the Decepticon Seeker. Then, we go back to the present time where Optimus Prime seemed to be doomed by the hand of Onyx Prime. But Starscream doesn’t seem much convinced about this. OPTIMUS PRIME #19 (W) John Barber (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Kei Zama “The Falling,” Part 4. Onyx Prime’s motivations are clear, and his scheme seems unstoppable. » Continue Reading. The post IDW Optimus Prime #19 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM