IDW Optimus Prime #19 Full Preview
*we can share for you the*IDW Optimus Prime #19 Full Preview. This is the part #4 of “The Falling” arc that brings us a brief flashback of Starscream in Cybertron, which reveals several aspects of the early days of the Decepticon Seeker. Then, we go back to the present time where Optimus Prime seemed to be doomed by the hand of Onyx Prime. But Starscream doesn’t seem much convinced about this. OPTIMUS PRIME #19 (W) John Barber (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Kei Zama The Falling, Part 4. Onyx Primes motivations are clear, and his scheme seems unstoppable. » Continue Reading.
