|
Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Live Action Spin-off Begins Production
As we previously reported, the Principal Photography for*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Live Action Spin-off began today in Marin, California. Actor Jason Drucker is confirmed
to be on set. Directed by Travis Knight under the working title Brighton Falls, the movie will be filmed from July 31st to November 15th. Filming schedule is as follows (in no particular order): Los Angeles Marin Headlands San Rafael Vallejo Transformers Universe: Bumblebee stars*Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, Gracie Dzienny, Abby Quinn, Ricardo Hoyos, Jason Drucker, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Stephen Schneider. Scripted by*Christina Hodson, the movie is set to release on June 8th, 2018.
