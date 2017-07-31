|
Josh Nizzi Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art
Artist*Josh Nizzi has posted one of his contributions*to*Transformers: The Last Knight. This particular concept art features World War II Bumblebee. Part of this image itself was featured in the movie where Cade Yeager inquires about it from Sir Edmund Burton. It’s been a while since we heard from Josh Nizzi who even created movie Long Haul which attracted the attention of the Live Action Movie team and hired him to work for the series. Check out the concept art, after the jump.  
