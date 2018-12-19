|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Veregge Cover Art Welcomes You To Iacon
Rubble follows his recent
debut with a visit to IDW artist Jeffrey Veregge’s travel poster series
of covers: Living the dream! Here is number 2 of the Travel Poster series covers I am creating for @IDWPublishing
‘s Transformers relaunch. The Mighty capital city of Iacon! This cover will be the retailer incentive for issue #4. Enjoy the artwork attached to this post and then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
