|
"Diaclone MP" Flash Sale
$500 shipped (Western Canada for the lot; Eastern Canada add $20 shipping)
All official Takara Tomy MP's. All have been carefully transformed, displayed in appropriate conditions and replaced in their original packaging.
All in excellent condition in their boxes. complete and undisturbed save,
i) for the placement of faction symbols,
ii) performed knee fix for Road Rage.
Clampdown
G2 Sideswipe
(Blue) Bluestreak
Road Rage
Exhaust (US Version)
G2 Bumblebee
XTB Hatch (not-Tailgate)
This lasts until Sunday (June 4, 2017)
Cheers!