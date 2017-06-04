elburrito Animated Join Date: Nov 2012 Location: Victoria, BC Posts: 1,953

"Diaclone MP" Flash Sale $500 shipped (Western Canada for the lot; Eastern Canada add $20 shipping)





All official Takara Tomy MP's. All have been carefully transformed, displayed in appropriate conditions and replaced in their original packaging.



All in excellent condition in their boxes. complete and undisturbed save,

i) for the placement of faction symbols,

ii) performed knee fix for Road Rage.



Clampdown

G2 Sideswipe

(Blue) Bluestreak

Road Rage

Exhaust (US Version)

G2 Bumblebee

XTB Hatch (not-Tailgate)



This lasts until Sunday (June 4, 2017)



Cheers!

