And following the previous video profiles of Santos
and*Viviane Wembly
, now we have the*Transformers Reaction Force: Colonel William Lennox Profile via the Official Transformers Facebook
You'd better listen at what Lennox have to say this time about his mission and the Transformers in the video below, and then you can join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards. TRF Message
Posted by Transformers
on Friday, June 2, 2017
