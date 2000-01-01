TFcon is pleased to announce that Transformers comic book creator Nick Roche
will be attending TFcon Toronto 2017. Nick is well known to fans for his work writing and creating the art for Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins of the Wreckers, More Than Meets the Eye and various IDW one-shot issues. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.