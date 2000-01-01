Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:19 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,819
Transformers Artist Nick Roche to attend TFcon Toronto 2017
TFcon is pleased to announce that Transformers comic book creator Nick Roche will be attending TFcon Toronto 2017. Nick is well known to fans for his work writing and creating the art for Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins of the Wreckers, More Than Meets the Eye and various IDW one-shot issues. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH and JAMES RAIZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.

  

